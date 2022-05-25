English
Afghanistan: Deadly explosions hit Kabul Mosque & Mazar-i-Sharif

Deadly explosions hit Kabul mosque

SHAFAQNA- At least 11 killed in a series of separate explosions that hit a mosque in Kabul and vehicles in northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. A bomb exploded inside a Mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday (25 May 2022), killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.

Kabul’s Emergency hospital tweeted that five people had been killed in the Mosque blast and 22 others wounded. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the death toll. Several ambulances rushed to the Mosque in Kabul to ferry the victims of the blast, witnesses said.

There were no further details on the blast that struck the Hazrat Zakaria Mosque in the city’s central Police District 4, according to Khalid Zadran, a Taliban police spokesman in Kabul. “The blast took place while people were inside the Mosque for the evening prayers,” Zadran said, adding that they were waiting for an update.

Source: aljazeera

