FIFA’s Chief: Qatar World Cup audience expected to break all records

SHAFAQNA- FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be watched by 5 billion people around the world. That is 1.5 billion more audience members compared to Russia’s record-breaking 3.572 billion viewers on television.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia drew a record-breaking 3.5 billion viewers on television. That means that more than half of the global population in 2018 that was aged four and over tuned in to world football’s ultimate competition, according to audience data for official broadcast coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The consolidated audience figures for the last version of the tournament were compiled by Publicis Media Sport & Entertainment (PMSE) using scheduling and audience data from official television auditing agencies in markets around the world, FIFA’s Media Rights Licensees (MRLs), and non-captured (out-of-home and digital) audience data.

Source: dohanews