English
International Shia News Agency

FIFA’s Chief: Qatar World Cup audience expected to break all records

0
Qatar World Cup audience

SHAFAQNA- FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be watched by 5 billion people around the world. That is 1.5 billion more audience members compared to Russia’s record-breaking 3.572 billion viewers on television.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia drew a record-breaking 3.5 billion viewers on television. That means that more than half of the global population in 2018 that was aged four and over tuned in to world football’s ultimate competition, according to audience data for official broadcast coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The consolidated audience figures for the last version of the tournament were compiled by Publicis Media Sport & Entertainment (PMSE) using scheduling and audience data from official television auditing agencies in markets around the world, FIFA’s Media Rights Licensees (MRLs), and non-captured (out-of-home and digital) audience data.

Source: dohanews

Related posts

UAE outpaces Qatar & Turkey to sign Afghanistan airports deal

asadian

Qatar’s readiness to host a safe 2022 World Cup

asadian

Qatar: 14th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue kicks off

asadian

World Cup 2022: UAE-Qatar airfares almost up 1900 percent

asadian

Doha is most searched destination on 2022 World Cup interest

asadian

Guardian: Final countdown to 2022 World Cup in Qatar still full of uncertainty

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.