Iran’s FM writes to regional counterparts on dust storms

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister on Wednesday wrote letters to his counterparts in countries that host sources of dust haze that have blanketed West Asia.

Instructed by Iran’s President to immediately address the dust haze issue, Hossein Amirabdollahian corresponded with foreign ministers of the countries which host sources of dust or have been stricken with dust storms.

The Foreign Minister urged the adoption of a regional convention with the participation of the United Nations and its specialized organizations, including UNEP and WHO.

Iran’s top diplomat also called for establishing a fund under the proposed convention to collect international and regional aids and spend the funding for desert greening and fighting dust storms.

He had previously talked with counterparts in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and Turkey on the phone, asking Iraqi foreign minister to attract Saudi Arabia’s serious attention to the issue.

Source: IRNA