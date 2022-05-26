Iranian & Iraqi Foreign Ministers discuss climate change

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed climate changes and dust storms that hit Iraq and Iran in the past days, with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Both officials addressed important regional challenges related to climate changes such as dust storms, drought, desertification, biodiversity decline, and possible ways to face these challenges to reduce the impact of climate change and to provide a healthy environment suitable for humanity.

The two ministers agreed on holding a meeting between an Iraqi technical delegation and an Iranian one, in Baghdad, to study the future challenges both countries face.

Hussein and Abdollahian stressed that need to expand the dialogue to include other countries in the region, and addressed water issues and ways to develop water resources to meet the needs of the two neighboring countries.

Both officials exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region, and talked about the importance of following peaceful solutions to promote stability and peace.

Source: iraqinews