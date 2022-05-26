English
2022 World Cup: Qatar to host One Tide Week to raise awareness of plastic pollution

awareness of plastic pollution

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s FIFA World Cup organisers will be encouraging people and businesses to ditch single-use plastics during a week-long campaign, starting on 29 May.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), in collaboration with Seven Clean Seas, is organising the One Tide Week campaign to encourage action against plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. The campaign aims to remove single-use plastics and promote the use of reusable items, including cups, containers and cutlery.

The workshops follow the March launch of the One Tide programme, which informs people in Qatar, the region and globally about the importance of plastic waste reduction.

