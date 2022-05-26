Israeli appeal court upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound

SHAFAQNA- An Israeli appeal court on Wednesday upholds ban on Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa compound. Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which Jews revere as a vestige of their two ancient temples, is in Jerusalem’s Old City and at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Under a decades-old “status quo” arrangement with Muslim authorities, Israel allows Jews to visit on condition they refrain from religious rites.

Three Jewish youths who received a restraining order after praying at the site successfully challenged the police decision at Jerusalem Magistrates Court, which ruled on Sunday that their actions had not constituted a breach of the peace.

Source: reuters