From today, foreigners will not be allowed to enter Mecca without a permit

SHAFAQNA- As of today (Thursday), non-Saudi nationals will be prevented from entering Mecca without a permit.

The spokesman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Brig. General Sami Al-Shwairekh, said in a statement this morning (Thursday) that in order to implement the instructions of the Hajj Organization, which considers it necessary to obtain a permit from the relevant institutions to enter Mecca, people who do not have a permit in the security control centers leading to Mecca will be prevented from entering.

According to the instructions of the Saudi Hajj Organization, this year only people with permission to enter the holy places from the competent institutions, holders of Mecca residence cards and holders of Umrah and Hajj permits are allowed to enter Mecca.

Saudi Arabia announced last April that it would allow one million people from inside and outside Saudi Arabia to participate in this year’s Hajj.

Saudi officials say the pilgrims must be under the age of 65 and have received the full corona vaccine.

Last year, only 60,000 Saudis and non-Saudis living in the country were allowed to perform rituals.

In the years before the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia received about two and a half million pilgrims from around the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian