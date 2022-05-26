English
Iraqi Parliament passes bill banning ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Parliament on Thursday voted to approve a bill on banning relations with Israel.The bill was passed unanimously during Wednesday’s session.

In a statement, the Parliament’s media office said the assembly passed a bill “criminalizing the normalization of ties with Israel.”

The bill was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Last week, The Iraqi parliament finished discussing the proposed bill about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian .

 

Source : aa, shafaq

