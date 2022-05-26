Iraqi Parliament passes bill banning ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Parliament on Thursday voted to approve a bill on banning relations with Israel.The bill was passed unanimously during Wednesday’s session.

In a statement, the Parliament’s media office said the assembly passed a bill “criminalizing the normalization of ties with Israel.”

According to state news agency INA, the bill was passed unanimously during Wednesday’s session.

The bill was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Last week, The Iraqi parliament finished discussing the proposed bill about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian .

Source : aa, shafaq