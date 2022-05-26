Palestinian official: Israeli forces deliberately shot Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian official has said that an investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shows Israeli forces deliberately shot and killed the veteran journalist.

The findings echoed the results of a preliminary investigation announced nearly two weeks ago and were widely expected amid global outrage over the veteran reporter’s killing.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday from the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al Khatib said: “It was clear that one of the [Israeli] occupation forces … had fired a bullet that hit journalist Shireen Abu Akleh directly in her head” while she was attempting to escape.

Abu Akleh, 51, was hit with an armour-piercing bullet, the attorney general said, while she was wearing a helmet and a vest that was clearly marked with the word “PRESS”.

Source : aljazeera