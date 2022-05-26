Iran’s Iran Foreign Minister: Securing Iran’s full economic benefits is main reason for halt in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister said that the main reason for the current suspension in the Vienna talks to revive the deal is to secure Iran’s full economic benefit.

Speaking in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Zionists make a lot of fabrications regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, but the American know very well what to do if they wanted to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as Iran nuclear deal.

We have repeatedly announced that atomic bomb has no place in Iran’s foreign policy and doctrines, the foreign minister noted, adding that the United Nations nuclear watchdog has announced time and again that Iran wasn’t pursuing nuclear weapons.

We are now in a point that if the American side makes decision realistically, a deal is within reach, but the Zionist don’t want a deal in Vienna, he said.

Interviewed by well-known CNN host Fareed Zakaria, Amirabdollahian brought up the question that why the US’ IRGC designation, which is basically an issue beyond the JCPOA, has been critical for Iran in reaching an agreement.

To speak honestly, Iran’s top diplomat said, Iran’s economic demands in line with global trade have stalled the talks in Vienna and this shouldn’t be reduced to one subject.

Source : IRNA