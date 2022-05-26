English
2022 World Cup: Match day shuttle flights for fans of Persian Gulf countries

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Airways along with other Persian Gulf airlines agreed on Thursday to launch match day shuttle flights between Doha and several regional cities throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. This came following the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the GCC carriers during a press conference in Doha.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the first in the Middle East and Arab world, and we have always believed that a win for Qatar is a win for the region,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

According to the Qatari airline, football fans within the region would not have to stay in Qatar to attend football matches as the daily flights will be taking place. There will also be a no check-in baggage policy to ease the travellers’ journey.

Source: dohanews

