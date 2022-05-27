A video clip by Mulla Basim Al-Karbalaei on occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- A video clip titled (Your Absence Has Taken Sleep From My Eyes), with the voice of Mulla Basim Ismail Muhammad-Ali al-Karbalaei has been released on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (A.S).

The theme of this clip is a poem based on a narration narrated by Sudir Sirafi from the companions of Imam Sadiq (A.S). The content of this narration refers to an event when Imam Sadiq (A.S) cried for the absence of Imam az-Zaman (A.J) while the Imam was not yet born.

Following you can find the video clip with the performance of Mulla Basim al-Karbalaei and a beautiful poem by Mirza Adel Ashkanani, the Kuwaiti poet.

Source: Shafaqna Persian