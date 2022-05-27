France: Court suspended decision by Grenoble municipal council to authorize burkini

SHAFAQNA-A French court on Wednesday suspended the decision by the Grenoble municipal council to authorizeburkini in the city’s public pools.

Public authorities and far-right political parties claim that donning the burkini is a “symbolic submission to radical Islamism.”

According to the recently approved modifications, from June 1, the city’s municipal pools were to abolish restrictions on swimwear. The relaxed rules would allow women and men to wear full-body swimming costumes or swim topless if they want.

A harmless desire to swim in the public pools with a full-body costume by a group of Muslim women in the southeastern Grenoble city of France has triggered a national outrage this summer.

Source : aa