English
International Shia News Agency

France: Court suspended decision by Grenoble municipal council to authorize burkini

0
Court suspended decision

SHAFAQNA-A French court on Wednesday suspended the decision by the Grenoble municipal council to authorizeburkini in the city’s public pools.
Public authorities and far-right political parties claim that donning the burkini is a “symbolic submission to radical Islamism.”

According to the recently approved modifications, from June 1, the city’s municipal pools were to abolish restrictions on swimwear. The relaxed rules would allow women and men to wear full-body swimming costumes or swim topless if they want.

A harmless desire to swim in the public pools with a full-body costume by a group of Muslim women in the southeastern Grenoble city of France has triggered a national outrage this summer.

Source : aa

Related posts

France: Grenoble city allows Muslim women to wear ‘burkinis’ in swimming pools

asadian

France: Le Pen vows to fine Muslim women who wear headscarves

asadian

India: Amnesty condemns denial of bail to Muslim activist

asadian

What IHRL says about French bill banning Hijab in sports?

asadian

Millions of women around the world celebrated ‘World Hijab Day’ 2022 [photos]

asadian

World Hijab Day invites women of all faiths to wear Hijab for a day

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.