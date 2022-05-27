English
UN: Over 4000 civilians killed in Ukraine

0
SHAFAQNA-The UN human rights office says it has recorded over 4,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Pro-Russian separatists claim full control of Lyman, a strategic town in northeastern Donbas.

Ukraine’s defense ministry appeared to counter the claim, saying Ukrainian troops were still fighting to control the northwestern and southeastern parts of the town.

Severodonetsk mayor claims at least 1,500 people have been killed and about 60 percent of residential buildings are destroyed.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive in Donbas could leave the eastern region “uninhabited” and that Moscow’s forces want to turn cities like Popasna, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk to ashes.

Source : aljazeera

