WHO: No need for mass vaccination against monkeypox

SHAFAQNA-World Health Organization (WHO) officials have said there is no need for mass vaccination campaigns against monkeypox.

“We think if we put the right measures in place now we can contain it easily,” Sylvie Briand, WHO’s director for global infectious hazard preparedness, said on Friday.

Early detection and isolation of cases, as well as contact tracing, were key to curtailing the virus, she told a technical briefing to member states at the UN health agency’s annual assembly in Geneva.

Member states should also share information about first-generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines which can be effective against monkeypox, Briand said.

Source : aljazeera

