EU Spox: Vienna talks coming to an end

SHAFAQNA- “Vienna talks are nearing completion, but work on the remaining gaps continues,” said Luis Miguel Bueno Padilla, EU Arabic Spokesperson for the Middle East & North Africa.

Bueno in response to the question of where the Iranian nuclear deal has reached and is the signing of this agreement imminent or still far, said: “Negotiations are nearing completion, but work is still underway to resolve the remaining gaps. At the moment we can not publish more details publicly, but everyone is working hard to bring the Vienna talks to fruition.”

In response to the question that the European Union has taken a specific position on the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, and whether this position will remain within the framework of the statement or there will be contacts with Israel in this regard, he continued assassination of Will this position remain within the framework of the statement or will there be contacts with Israel in this regard, He said: “The European Union’s reaction to the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh was quite obvious and strongly condemned this action.”

“The European Union is not a party to this issue, but it is up to the relevant authorities to find the best way to meet this high-profile international demand,” A spokesman for the European Union stated while noting that the EU expects a thorough and independent investigation into the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Source: Shafaqna Persian