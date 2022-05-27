Two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf were seized by Iran

SHAFAQNA- The IRGC General Public Relations announced in a statement: The IRGC Navy today (Friday) seized two Greek oil tankers due to violations in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The two Greek tankers seized in the Persian Gulf are called the Prudent Warrior and the Delta Poseidon.

The two ships were seized in the Persian Gulf, one near Assaluyeh and the other near Bandar Lengeh near the island of Hindurabi.

Greece seized an Iranian-flagged ship last month. Reuters claimed that Greece had delivered the oil to the United States.

Tasnim quoted Al-Mayadin as saying: “The Iranian Coast Guard has seized two tankers, Delta Poseido and Prudent Warrior, in retaliation and in response to the seizure of an Iranian tanker off the coast of Greece.”

17 other Greek ships are in the Persian Gulf

Tasnim, quoting informed sources, wrote: The seizure of Greek tankers has been done in the Persian Gulf this evening and during a coordinated and simultaneous operation by fighters in the fourth and fifth areas of the IRGC Navy.

The media continued: “There are still 17 other Greek ships in the Persian Gulf, which if the mischief continues by Greece, there will be a possibility of their seizure by the IRGC.”

Informed sources emphasize that Greece should take compensatory measures against the Iranian oil tanker as soon as possible.

US response to the seizure of two Greek tankers by Iran

The Associated Press reports that the US Navy has announced that it is investigating reports that Iran has seized two Greek-owned tankers.

Greece demanded the release of the tankers

According to news sources, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news of the seizure of two ships in the Persian Gulf by Iran and demanded their release.

Source: Shafaqna Persian