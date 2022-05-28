Boxing Champ on Muslim wearing hijab: Person’s attire was completely their choice

SHAFAQNA-World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen spoke on the controversy regarding Muslim girls wearing hijab in educational institutions, saying that a person’s attire was completely their choice and, girls wanted to wear hijab and follow their religion, it was completely up to them.

“It is totally their own choice. I can’t comment on their choices. I have my own choice. I like to wear such clothes. I don’t mind wearing such clothes. My family doesn’t mind me wearing such clothes. So, I don’t care what people say about me,” Zareen was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The matter of Hijab controversy sparked in Karnataka school where students took objection to Muslim girls attending classes while wearing hijab and burkha. The controversy grew larger when other students started wearing saffron scarves leading to the school management banning all kinds of religious symbols in clothing and instructing all students to wear only prescribed school/college uniforms.

Later when the matter reached the Karnataka High Court, it ruled that institutional discipline will prevail over individual choice. The order has now been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Source: thequint, timesnownews