Ft: UN envoy struggles to find truth in Xinjiang

SHAFAQNA-Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief, investigation has been stymied by Beijing and expediency.

Michelle Bachelet, has staked her reputation and that of the 193-member organisation on an investigation into China’s crimes against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The former Chilean president, long considered a contender to be the first woman head of the UN, this week made a landmark trip to the north-western Chinese region where 1mn Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been subjected to mass internments, forced labour and re-education camps, as well as draconian tech-based surveillance and police persecution.

However, despite her personal experiences of repression and a sterling reputation among UN peers, hopes are dim that Bachelet will learn anything of value about China’s security apparatus and the plight of the Uyghurs.

Nor is she expected to persuade Beijing to change course. Instead, critics said, her tightly controlled mission has been undermined by relentless Chinese obstruction, refutations of wrongdoing and propaganda. The trip has also highlighted years of international failings to hold President Xi Jinping’s administration to account amid China’s rising influence at the UN.

Source : ft