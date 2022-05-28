English
US secretary of state urges Israel to conclude probe into Abu Akleh’s killing

US secretary of state urges Israel

SHAFAQNA– US secretary of state, Antony Blinken urged Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid to conclude ‘investigations’ into Al Jazeera reporter’s killing.

In a statement on Friday describing talks with the Israeli foreign minister, the State Department said Blinken “underscored the importance of concluding the investigations into the death” of Abu Akleh, who held United States citizenship.

The veteran reporter was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank earlier this month.

It was not clear what investigations Blinken was referring to, but previously the State Department has said that it would trust Israel to conduct a probe into the veteran reporter’s killing in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

Source : aljazeera

