Russian foreign minister: Moscow will continue to help Syria reclaim all its territory

SHAFAQNA- Moscow will continue to help Syria reclaim all its territory, said Russia’s foreign minister.

In an interview with RT Arabic news channel on Thursday, Sergey Lavrov asserted that the Russian presence in Syria is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2544 and at the invitation of the Syrian regime.

We will continue to help Damascus reclaim all of its territory, he added. Lavrov pointed out that there are also “uninvited” troops in Syria.

“American soldiers occupy a significant portion of Syrian territory on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River,” he said, adding that their aim is to create “a so-called state.”

He reaffirmed that Moscow has been in touch with Kurds in Syria, just like any other group in the country, and has urged them to maintain dialogue with Damascus.

An agreement that could ensure the coexistence of all parties within a unified state would be the best solution, Lavrov said.

Source : aa