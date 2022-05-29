Hundreds of Israelis entered Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounded worshipers [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces entered Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning (Sunday 29 May 2022) and surrounded the worshipers present, and an hour before the Israelis entered the holy site on the anniversary of the occupation of the city, chained its entrances.

The forces also deployed to Bab Al-Magharbeh at the beginning of the morning prayer and went to the Al-Qibli Mosque, part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and surrounded it on all sides, while hundreds of worshipers were praying in the holy place. Israeli forces prevented Palestinian youths from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they were forced to offer prayers at the entrance to the holy site, which was surrounded by Israeli forces.

According to the report, Israeli forces have been deployed at the entrances to Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the streets near it in occupied Jerusalem. At the same time, extremist Jewish groups issued a call for a mass entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on Israelis to enter the holy sites of Jerusalem in various groups.

Israelis prepare for the Flag March

Today (Sunday), the extremist Israeli settlers are scheduled to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque in two stages and perform Jewish rites there. The entry of the Israelis into the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque will take place in the two intervals of seven in the morning until eleven in the afternoon and one and a half in the afternoon until two and a half in the afternoon.

At the same time, the Palestinians are preparing to counter the provocative flag march, and resistance groups in various provinces, especially Jerusalem, have called for confronting the Israeli actions and waving the Palestinian flag in various places.

Israeli police have also set up iron barriers in the streets of Jerusalem to secure a provocative Israeli flag march. Thousands of Israeli police have been deployed in various parts of occupied Jerusalem, and large numbers of reserve forces have been called in.

Source: Shafaqna Persian