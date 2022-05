SHAFAQNA- At least 31 people killed during a stampede at a church charity event in southern Nigeria. According to local media, the charity program was held by the church to help needy people in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers state.

Hundreds of people, who rushed to get giveaways, broke through a small gate behind the church, causing the stampede. Many people were said to be injured in the incident.

Source: aa