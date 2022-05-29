World Cup 2022: Anti-terror policing to be provided by British army

SHAFAQNA- The Royal Air Force and Royal Navy will provide counter-terror policing at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, announced. In December 2021, officials from Qatar and the United Kingdom met to discuss collaborative security for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Britain and Qatar will “join forces to provide air policing in the skies,” Wallace said in an official statement, so that “citizens from all across the world” can enjoy the tournament, which begins on November 21.

The announcement came after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar’s Emir, met with Boris Johnson, the UK’s prime minister, earlier this week. It is the first time Britain has provided this level of security to a World Cup held outside the UK. “I am delighted that our joint squadron with the Qatari Emiri Air Force of Typhoons will patrol the airspace during the tournament,” he said.

Source: dohanews