Rights bodies criticise UN’s Rights Chief for failing to hold Chinese government accountable

Rights bodies criticise rights chief

SHAFAQNA- Rights bodies criticise the UN’s Rights Chief for failing to hold the Chinese government accountable for rights abuse against Uighur Muslims. The UN human rights chief has defended her China trip as she was accused of failing to hold Beijing accountable for its alleged human rights abuses, saying she raised concerns with officials about the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country.

Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday her contentious six-day visit to China, including Xinjiang province, was “not an investigation” but insisted she spoke with “candour” during her official meetings. The US, which has accused China of committing “genocide” against Uighur Muslims in western Xinjiang province, had termed Bachelet’s trip “a mistake”.

Source: aljazeera

