Iran’s FM terms launching of Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor as constructive

SHAFAQNA- The signing of the International Gulf-Black Sea corridor agreement documents is the source of positive developments in trade and transit cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Black Sea zone, Iran’s Foreign Minister said .

Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Secretary-General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu on Sunday (29 May 2022). Congratulating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the BSEC, Amirabdollahian pointed to the vast capacities of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and BSEC, including Iran’s capabilities in the areas of transit and energy.

Referring to the international conference on “Iran and 30-year-old BSEC: Prospects for Cooperation”, he described the conference as a great opportunity to identify the areas of mutual cooperation between Iran and the BSEC.

Pointing to the finalization of the document of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international corridor agreement, Amirabdollahian hoped that the signing of the document and the implementation of the corridor would be the source of positive developments in trade and transit cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Black Sea zone.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, adding that Iran is ready to promote cooperation with the BSEC and wished success to the Tehran International Conference.

Comanescu, for his part, thanked Amirabdollahian for supporting Tehran international conference. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most active members of the organization, adding that the ground for broader and stronger cooperation in light of tomorrow’s conference will be provided. He presented a report on the organization’s activities over the past three decades and pointed to the negative effects of the Ukraine crisis on the organization’s ongoing activities.

Source: IRNA