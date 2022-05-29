English
Al-Jazeera assigns legal team to refer killing of Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC

SHAFAQNA- The Al Jazeera Media Network has assigned a legal team to refer the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces to the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

In a statement issued on Thursday (26 May 2022), the network said it had formed an international coalition that consists of its legal team along with international experts, and is preparing a dossier on the killing of Abu Akleh for submission to the ICC prosecutor.

Moreover, the Qatar-based network also announced it would ask the court to investigate the Israeli bombing “and total destruction” of Al Jazeera’s office in Gaza in May 2021, during Israel’s 11-day assault on Gaza.

Source:  aljazeera

