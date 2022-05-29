France: Opposition politicians criticise government over policing at Champions League

SHAFAQNA- French opposition politicians have criticised the government over policing at the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (28 May 2022) night.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the radical left Leader, whose left alliance is seeking to win seats in forthcoming parliament elections, said the “lamentable” and “worrying” scenes suggested France and its security services were not prepared for sports events such as next year’s Rugby World Cup or the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There were chaotic scenes before the delayed kick-off in the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France as security checks led to bottlenecks and police deployed pepper spray or teargas.

