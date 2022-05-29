English
International Shia News Agency

2022 World Cup: Morocco to deploy cybersecurity experts to Qatar

0
Morocco to deploy cybersecurity experts

SHAFAQNA- Morocco has reportedly agreed to deploy a team of cybersecurity experts to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the major sporting event, Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup, has partnered with various countries for security matters.

According to the report by Morocco World News, Doha had requested Rabat’s assistance in securing the major sporting event as part of its efforts to expand the two countries’ security cooperation.

The head of Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST) Abdellatif Hammouchi was also in Doha on Friday (27 May 2022). This came on the side-lines of the 2022 International Exhibition for Internal Security and Civil Defense (MILIPOL).

Source: dohanews

Related posts

Will 2022 World Cup be carbon neutral?

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

asadian

World Cup 2022: Anti-terror policing to be provided by British army

asadian

2022 World Cup: Match day shuttle flights for fans of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to host One Tide Week to raise awareness of plastic pollution

asadian

FIFA’s Chief: Qatar World Cup audience expected to break all records

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.