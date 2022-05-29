2022 World Cup: Morocco to deploy cybersecurity experts to Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Morocco has reportedly agreed to deploy a team of cybersecurity experts to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the major sporting event, Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the World Cup, has partnered with various countries for security matters.

According to the report by Morocco World News, Doha had requested Rabat’s assistance in securing the major sporting event as part of its efforts to expand the two countries’ security cooperation.

The head of Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST) Abdellatif Hammouchi was also in Doha on Friday (27 May 2022). This came on the side-lines of the 2022 International Exhibition for Internal Security and Civil Defense (MILIPOL).

Source: dohanews