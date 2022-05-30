English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli ultra-nationalists attack Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem [photos]

0
Israeli ultra-nationalists attack Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- Israeli ultra-nationalists and police forces attacked Palestinians on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands chanted racist and Islamophobic slurs while participating in the controversial far-right “Flag March” through the Old City’s Muslim quarter.

At least 79 Palestinians were wounded in Jerusalem, including 28 who were hospitalised, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said. Injuries included wounds from rubber-coated steel bullets, beatings and pepper spray. A further 163 people were wounded in the West Bank, including 20 hit by live bullets.

 

 

Source: middleeasteye, aljazeera

Related posts

Palestinians condemn removal of radical Jewish group from terror blacklist by USA

asadian

Palestinians in violence-hit Jenin camp

asadian

74th Anniversary of Nakba Day: Mass Demonstrations In Gaza [Photos]

asadian

European countries urge Israel to reverse settlement plans

asadian

Bahrainis condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians

asadian

Photos: More Than 200000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.