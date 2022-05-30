Israeli ultra-nationalists attack Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Israeli ultra-nationalists and police forces attacked Palestinians on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands chanted racist and Islamophobic slurs while participating in the controversial far-right “Flag March” through the Old City’s Muslim quarter.

At least 79 Palestinians were wounded in Jerusalem, including 28 who were hospitalised, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said. Injuries included wounds from rubber-coated steel bullets, beatings and pepper spray. A further 163 people were wounded in the West Bank, including 20 hit by live bullets.

Source: middleeasteye, aljazeera