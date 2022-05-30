Iran’s President calls on regional countries to heed responsibilities on dust problem

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s President said that campaign against dust pollution is a public demand today and the entire regional countries are expected to heed their responsibilities respectively.

In a phone talk with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Ebrahim Raisi expressed satisfaction over the progressing movement of the Iraqi nation towards unity, and the interactions among various groups for establishment of the new Iraqi government, and argued that the approval of a law on prohibition of naturalizing relations with Israel at the Iraqi Parliament was a blessed act.

On the prevailing dust storms in Iraqi and Iranian cities, President Raisi said that the climate change is not restricted to any certain country and no borders are limits for the climatic phenomena.

Source: IRNA