2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

SHAFAQNA- 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is expected to attract over 16000 spectators and football enthusiasts through Qatar’s two airports daily. Qatar is expected to welcome over 1.5 million visitors overall during the grand tournament in November.

Qatar Airway’s Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said that Doha International Airport is expected to process between 5,000 and 6,000 football fans per day, while Hamad International Airport will handle between 8,000 and 10,000 per day.

The recent estimation comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the national carrier and four Gulf Airlines to facilitate the movement of fans from and to the nation.

