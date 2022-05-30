English
International Shia News Agency

2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

0
Qatar to receive 16000 football fans

SHAFAQNA- 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is expected to attract over 16000 spectators and football enthusiasts through Qatar’s two airports daily. Qatar is expected to welcome over 1.5 million visitors overall during the grand tournament in November.

Qatar Airway’s Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said that Doha International Airport is expected to process between 5,000 and 6,000 football fans per day, while Hamad International Airport will handle between 8,000 and 10,000 per day.

The recent estimation comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the national carrier and four Gulf Airlines to facilitate the movement of fans from and to the nation.

Source: dohanew

Related posts

Will 2022 World Cup be carbon neutral?

asadian

2022 World Cup: Morocco to deploy cybersecurity experts to Qatar

asadian

World Cup 2022: Anti-terror policing to be provided by British army

asadian

2022 World Cup: Match day shuttle flights for fans of Persian Gulf countries

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to host One Tide Week to raise awareness of plastic pollution

asadian

FIFA’s Chief: Qatar World Cup audience expected to break all records

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.