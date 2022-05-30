France: Islamophobia on rise

SHAFAQNA- With Islamophobia on the rise in politics and on the street, many Muslims are leaving France. Muslim women are very often the driving force behind the departure of an entire family because many cannot find work in France that matches their skills and training.

Choosing between freedom of working and freedom of wearing Hijab

In an interview with Lallab, a feminist association, sociologist Fatiha Ajbli said that Muslim women face a dilemma of “choosing between the freedom of working as a French woman and the freedom of wearing the Hijab as a Muslim woman”.

These two freedoms sit uneasily together in French society, where the secularism principle is often interpreted restrictively. In constitutionally secular France, public sector employees are not allowed to wear religious symbols, including the Hijab.

Fear of being viewed as an outsider

“I didn’t feel at home there anymore,” said Bilal, 27, without a moment’s hesitation, when asked why he and his wife, Rahma, left France two years ago. Since then, the couple, of Algerian and Tunisian descent, have settled in Istanbul, Turkey.

“I was born in France, I had only been to Algeria a couple of times on holiday. I don’t even speak Arabic! I’m French historically and culturally, but I felt I was seen as less than a fully fledged citizen,” Bilal told Middle East Eye. When he thinks back to his day-to-day life in France, Bilal recalls his constant fear of being viewed as an outsider.

Their primary motivation is escaping Islamophobia

Fateh Kimouche is the founder of the website Al Kanz, a platform for French Muslim consumers. “You see, it’s like when you love a woman but you can’t live with her anymore,” said Kimouche, in reference to the growing numbers of his fellow Muslims leaving France.

‘It’s a silent exodus. Everyone says the same thing: I love France but I’m leaving. Their primary motivation is escaping Islamophobia’ – Fateh Kimouche, Al Kanz founder

