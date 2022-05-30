Corona vaccine and its effect on fertility

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers at Yale University in the United States have found in a recent study that Covid-19 vaccines have no effect on fertility or pregnancy outcomes.

The researcher said that the findings provide further evidence that existing mRNA vaccines are safe for pregnant women and those planning to become pregnant.

To address concerns that vaccines received during pregnancy might cause birth defects, researchers injected pregnant mice with a large dose of mRNA vaccines and followed the health of the mice and fetus.

Pregnant mice showed no ill health effects and their fetuses exhibited no physical defects or unusual limitations on growth.

The findings emphasized the importance of vaccinations for both pregnant women and those considering becoming pregnant.

Source: yale