A fungus that replaces meat

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The Austrian-based start-up ATTA wants to make mushrooms (fungus) a serious meat alternative – by building mushroom-growing facilities that are smart, simple and affordable.

The start-up ATTA pool its knowledge of plant construction and develop a smart plant for mushroom cultivation.

The first prototype is already up and running and is so simple that any supermarket could use it to grow mushrooms.

Their mushroom-growing facility is a modular system and to secure the harvest, they have set up remote monitoring.

Source: innovationorigins

