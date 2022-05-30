Geopolitics Expert: A permanent secretariat for “dust” should be established with participation of ME countries

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “It is better to form a permanent secretariat for dust, which in addition to the three countries of Iran, Iraq and Turkey, countries such as Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt are also present in it. Then all these countries should fund some money and use their own top local experts as well as world-class experts for bigger and more permanent work. And see what ways can be taken to eliminate or significantly reduce this dust, especially in the seasons when it is more and disturbing and endangering the health of the people of these countries,” a geopolitics professor said about the dust crisis and its prospects.

Abdolreza Faraji-Rad, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, stated: “Currently, people are going to hospitals and their lungs and hearts are in trouble, and there is no promising prospect for ending this situation. Scientific centers around the world are announcing every day that the situation of climate change is getting worse day by day, and the signs also show that our region is moving more towards drought. Technology has made it easier to build dams, not only in Turkey but also in many countries, including Iraq, Syria and Iran, where everyone is building dams on a large scale.

The river has rights in the world that must be respected, and countries must understand each other and the problems of their neighbors. If a country does not fall short of the water problem in the downstream country and hurt the people, then those countries also have solutions that will cause harm to another country, these should be resolved through understanding and dialogue, away from political considerations and issues.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian