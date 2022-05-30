Decomposition of plastic with the help of sugar

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Recently, a group of scientists at the University of Bath have developed a way that could make these plastics more degradable in the natural environment with the help of ultraviolet rays.

The team found that they can tweak the degradability of the plastic by incorporating different amounts of sugar molecules into the polymer.

The technology is compatible with existing plastic manufacturing processes, meaning it could potentially be tested and adopted quickly by the plastics industry and weakens the plastic, breaking it down into smaller polymer chains that are then more sensitive to hydrolysis.

This could make the plastic much more biodegradable in the natural environment, for example in in the ocean or in a garden compost heap.

Source: sciencedaily