SHAFAQNA- Israeli ultra-nationalists and police forces attacked Palestinians on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem. Thousands chanted racist and Islamophobic slurs while participating in the controversial far-right “Flag March” through the Old City’s Muslim quarter.Middle East countries condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned on Sunday the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists and a member of the Israeli Knesset under the protection of Israeli police. Dr Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf said the new developments were a flagrant violation and a dangerous escalation. He stressed the need for Israel to respect the historical, legal and religious situation in Jerusalem, and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to preserve the safety of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Arab League: Flag March was aimed primarily at promoting Israel’s agenda

The Arab League also condemned the march, with secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit saying the move constituted ‘a new violation of the status quo, and represented a major provocation to the feelings of the Arab and Islamic nations.’

The so-called ‘Flag March’ was aimed primarily at promoting Israel’s agenda and realizing the extreme right’s goals of abolishing all Palestinian presence in occupied East Jerusalem as well imposing restrictions on worshipers at the Al-Haram Al-Sharif, a statement said.

Kuwait: Israeli flagrant violations provoke Muslims

In a statement Kuwait condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘by extremists under the protection of Israeli forces.’ “These flagrant violations, which provoke Muslims’ feelings and run counter to international law, portend repercussions on international and regional stability and security, and increase the opportunities of religious-based confrontations,” Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in the statement. Kuwait also called on the UN Security Council act on the supposed violations and compel Israeli forces to respect international law, and provide protection to Palestinians as well.

Iran condemns sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity by the apartheid regime.

Praising the brave resistance of the Palestinian nation and the defenders of Holy Quds, Khatibzadeh warned against the new adventurist moves of Israel in the first Qibla of the world Muslims.

He said that today it is the responsibility of the entire freedom-lover nations around the globe, and particularly the Islamic countries to solidly defend the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and encounter the apartheid regime of Israel.

Egypt warned against the negative consequences of the incident

Egypt also warned against the negative consequences of the incident, which could cause an escalation in tensions in Palestine.

Jordan condemns Israeli extremist march in Jerusalem

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned allowing extremists and a member of the Israeli Knesset to storm Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, under the protection of Israeli forces. The ministry, in a statement, warned against aggravating the situation in light of the provocative and escalatory march in occupied Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul stressed that the extremists’ break-ins and provocation, protected by the Israeli forces, constitute a violation of international law and the existing historical and legal status quo.

Qatar slams ‘provocative’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Qatar has condemned the “provocative” raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers on Sunday.

“Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the settlers’ storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and their performance of Talmudic rituals in its courtyards under the protection of the occupation police,” said Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Qatar added that it considers the attacks a flagrant violation of international law. It also said it was part of Israel’s attempts to “impose a temporal division of the mosque.”

