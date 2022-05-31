English
India: Hijab Ban In Classrooms At Mangalore University

SHAFAQNA- Hijab ban in classrooms at Mangalore University after students protest. According to the Karnataka High Court order, Hijab and other religious clothing will not be permitted in the classrooms. Thus, all colleges will have to act in accordance with the uniform. Formerly, students were allowed to wear headscarves matching the color of uniforms at the Mangalore University. The Vice-Chancellor Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that girls are permitted to wear the Hijab on campus but must remove it before entering classrooms, the library and the canteen.

Also, the university is planning some options for the students who persist wearing the Hijab. The alternative for such students is counselling so that they can understand the Karnataka high court order. If counselling does not work, another option will be getting admission in educational institutions where there are no uniforms or the Hijab is permitted. On March 15, the high court ruled that Hijab ban inside classrooms was just a constitutionally allowable and reasonable restriction and the students could not protest against it.

Source: The Indian Express

