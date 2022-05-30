Investigating the effects of Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice (Part 3)

In the Name of God

In the previous section, we discussed: Due to the effects of the light of Imam Hussain (AS) in the upper worlds and the beginning of the flow of this light downwards, and according to verse 69 of Surah Az-Zumar “The earth will shine with the light of its Lord, …”, and also according to the hadith “Verily Hussein is the shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation,” we should pay attention to the light of Imam (AS) and its effects ( two aspects of being Misbah Al-Huda and Safinat An-Najah (The shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation)), more than to the blood of Imam Hussain (AS) and its effects, because the light of the Imam (AS) will lead to the reappearance of Imam Az- Zaman (AJ).

In the third part, let’s have a brief discussion about the “Safinat An-Najah (The ark of salvation)”: The purpose of this ship is the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ) and the real rule of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS), which will be the last world rule and this issue has been mentioned by all previous Imams (AS).

This ship has been taking passengers for years and carries Imam Hussain’s (AS) followers at any time. Although many passengers of this ship have passed away, but in fact, they will return at the time of the reappearance of Imam Az-Zaman (AS) and will be with him.

As we know, the Shia Muslims have been praying Ziarat Ashura for many years, asking God to grant them the success to accompany Imam Az- Zaman (AS) to take revenge on the enemies of Imam Hussain (AS): “and to bestow upon me with the chance to take my own vengeance with a leader of true guidance who is (Divinely) sustained and expressing the truth from among you.”

Of course, considering that this hadith is a sacred hadith; That is, God himself has taught us that this way is open and we must ask God for this! Therefore, the role of Imam Hussain (A.S) in paving the way for the reappearance of Imam Az-Zaman (AJ) is not a minor role and the reappearance of Imam Az-Zaman (AJ) is based on Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising.