Iran’s president: Economic and trade ties between Iran & Tajikistan have increased by four fold

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President said in a joint press conference with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Tehran on Monday (30 May 2022) that “bilateral relations between the two countries witnessed such a boom after his visit to Dushanbe that their economic and trade ties have increased by four fold.”

Ebrahim Raisi also hailed his September visit to Tajikistan for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit meeting as a turning point in Iran-Tajikistan relations. He said thatwe can turn bilateral relations into good regional and international relations. Raisi said that Iran and Tajikistan have also taken good steps in other areas, referring to good MoUs signed in Dushanbe in September, 2021.

The president noted that both Tehran and Dushanbe are resolved to continue with economic, political and trade relations in different energy, tourism, mining, and science and technology areas so that the two nations will witness relations better than those in the past and the present.

Source: IRNA