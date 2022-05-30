Turkish & Russian leaders discuss Ukraine War

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s president reiterated Ankara’s willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine in a phone call with his Russian counterpart.

Turkey is ready to play a role in a possible observation mechanism after first meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and UN in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also said there is a need for steps to minimize the negative effects of the war and r-eestablish a groundwork for peace. More than 4,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

Source: aa