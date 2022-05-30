Palestine PM describes Israeli Flag March as aggression which crossed all red lines

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Prime Minister has described attacks by far-right Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem as “aggression which crossed all red lines”.

“Israel yesterday has crossed all red lines and international treaties with its repeated aggression against Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem. It attempts to impose a reality that doesn’t align with the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa mosque,” Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday 30 May 2022.

Tens of thousands of flag-waving, ultranationalist Israelis raided the Muslim quarter of the Old City on Sunday during the so-called “flag march”. The provocative march that took place in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is meant to celebrate the occupation and subsequent annexation of East Jerusalem in 1967 – a move that has not been recognised by the international community.

Source: aljazeera