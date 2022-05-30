Australia: Mount Gambier Mosque opens to people of all faiths

SHAFAQNA- Mount Gambier Mosque in South Australia held an open day to establish dialogue and promote coexistence with people of all faiths. The Mosque held an open day recently to give locals a chance to see the building and learn more about Islam. They were invited to look through the Mosque, enjoy some good food and observe the afternoon prayer.

Secretary of the Islamic Council of SA Adnan Abu-Ajemieh said they had been trying to hold the event for several years, ever since the Mosque opened two years ago, but they were unable to due to Covid.

“We opened it up for the wider community so they can come and see what is happening inside the Mosque, observe the prayer and share the ideas and explain the beliefs of Muslims and share some food and culture as well,” he said.

“It’s a good initiative to build bridges with the wider community; sometimes there are some misconceptions about Islam and the community and sometimes we feel that our communities are isolated from each other, so we are trying to build these bridges with the wider community.”

Prior to the opening of the Mosque, the community shared facilities with the Anglican Church. The event was well supported, with Mount Gambier City Council Mayor Lynette Martin and other well-known faces in attendance, along with neighbors and locals. “It was a great a day, I am really pleased – I was really happy seeing all the happy faces on everyone enjoying their food and chatting,” Abu-Ajemieh said.

Source: IQNA