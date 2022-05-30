New communication technologies & artificial intelligence to be used in Hajj 2022

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has announced that it has greatly expanded the process of providing services at the event and seeks to improve the process of providing services to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God with modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

The custodianship of the two holy shrines announced that during this year’s Hajj, efforts will be made to plan and organize the affairs of the pilgrims of the House of God with the help of new communication technologies and artificial intelligence.

According to the report, a number of robots will be used to guide the pilgrims, to show them how to perform Hajj rituals and to answer the pilgrims’ religious and non-religious questions, along with the possibility of adding an instant translation service in different languages ​​of the world.

The robots at this year’s Hajj support 11 world languages ​​including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali and Hausa and have a 21-inch screen, headphones and microphones.

These robots also have four wheels equipped with an intelligent system that allows them to move smoothly and flexibly. They also have high-resolution front and rear cameras that allow them to take pictures of the place and work on a Wi-Fi system with a speed of 5 GHz Internet, allowing fast and high data transfer.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has set criteria for foreign pilgrims this year, the most important of which are that they should be under the age of 65 and they need to be vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health, which include Pfizer, AstraZenka, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Foreign pilgrims to the House of God must also submit a negative Corona test 72 hours prior to their trip to Saudi Arabia and fully comply with the preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

Source: Shafaqna Persian