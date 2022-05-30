Czech Republic: Hojjatol-Islam Taskhiri meets Bishop of Prague

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the University of Religions and Denominations, headed by Hojjatol-Islam Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Taskhiri, met with the Bishop of Prague.

Welcoming Hojjatol-Islam Taskhiri and the accompanying delegation to the Czech Republic and the city of Prague, Mr. Slovakia, Bishop of Prague, expressed his hope that these meetings and talks could strengthen and expand relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, Slovakia praised the extensive activities of Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Taskhiri for expanding the dialogue between religions and sects and said: “Your presence in Russia and the talks with the Church of Eastern Russia are among the highlights of your activities, and I hope this meeting can be the beginning of serious and effective talks and activities.”

The Bishop of Prague also expressed his views on the Pope’s meeting with Ayatollah Sistani, as well as the signing of a brotherhood agreement between the Pope and Mr. Ahmed Tayeb, President of Al-Azhar in Egypt and said: “Such programs and meetings between great religious leaders can be very fruitful in advancing the goals of peace and a peaceful life.”

