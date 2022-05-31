Iraq: Parliament sends the law criminalizing relations with Israel to president for approval

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament has sent a law criminalizing the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime to the President’s office for approval.

The letter, signed by Sirwan Abdullah Ismail, Secretary of the Iraqi Parliament, addressed to the Presidential Palace, reads: Pursuant to Article 73 of the Constitution, we send to you the law criminalizing the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime, which was approved by the Parliament on 26 May 2022.

The new law, which was voted on by 275 deputies out of a total of 329, contains important clauses, including: Criminalizing any political, security, economic, technical, cultural, sports and scientific interaction with the Israeli regime and emphasizing that Iraq is in a state of war with this regime and any comments or actions by individuals, institutions, groups and parties that disrupt this concept and is material or moral support for the occupiers, and according to the Penal Code adopted in 1969, is considered a crime of “great treason” and its punishment will be execution or life imprisonment.

The law also prohibits interaction and cooperation with companies and institutions that interact with or support the regime. Recently, a dispute has arisen over the second paragraph of Article 4 of this law in Iraq, which states: The provisions of this article do not include religious travel with the consent of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.

