Guardian: Truth behind Indian extremists’ anti-Muslim ‘great replacement theory’

Truth behind Indian extremists’ anti-Muslim

SHAFAQNA- The truth behind Indian extremists’ anti-Muslim ‘great replacement theory’ .Hindu nationalist fears of demographic erasure by Muslims have been stoked by supremacists for years. Yati Narsinghanand had a stark warning for India’s one billion Hindus: produce more children or prepare to live in an Islamic state.

“The way their [Muslims’] population is increasing, there will be a Muslim prime minister in 2029,” declared the extremist priest at a religious conclave last month, out on bail after being arrested earlier this year on hate speech charges. “Once that happens, 50% [of] Hindus will have to undergo religious conversion, and 40% will be killed.”

Earlier this month, data from a government survey called out his blatant lie. Even though only 14% of the country follows Islam, Narsinghanand’s call repeats a line that Hindu supremacists have used for generations to incite anxiety about the prospect of a Muslim-majority India in a nation that is 80% Hindu. The one myth that is frequently cited: a significantly higher fertility rate among Muslims compared to other communities in India.

Source : theguardian

