Vatican: Ayatollah Arafi Meets Pope Francis

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, head of Iran’s Islamic Seminary, held a meeting with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, at the Vatican City on Monday, 30 May 2022.

Iran and the Vatican established full diplomatic ties in 1954 and the bond has remained uninterrupted ever since. Not many reflect on the fact that the Vatican and Iran both represent spiritual traditions that have much more in common than might initially come to mind.

The meeting stressed the importance of interaction and synergy between religions, as well as the condemnation of oppression and crime against the oppressed people of the world. Details of the meeting will be published soon in the Hawzah News Agency.

Source: hawzahnews