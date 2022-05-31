Israeli incursions challenge agreement banning non-Muslim prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA– Israeli incursions increasingly challenge the longstanding agreement banning non-Muslim prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

Tens of thousands of ultranationalist Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem, in what is being seen as the latest provocation against Palestinians.

Every year, far-right Jewish groups mark the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem by holding a “flag day” march. Some Jewish worshippers also prayed, violating a longstanding agreement preventing non-Muslims from holding religious rituals there.

Source: aljazeera